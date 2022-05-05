Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVTS stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

