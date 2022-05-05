Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $60.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

