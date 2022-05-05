Needham & Company LLC Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $17.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDMY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. Udemy has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Udemy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

