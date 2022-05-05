Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

NEON opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neonode by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

