Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 952.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

