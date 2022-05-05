Neovasc (NVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($1.50) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.00 million.

Neovasc has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

