Neovasc (NVCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
