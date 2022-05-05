Neovasc (NVCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

