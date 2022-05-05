Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

