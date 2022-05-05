NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NerdWallet in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

