Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.14 billion. Netflix reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $32.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $38.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.02. Netflix has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.