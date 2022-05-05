NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.50 million.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.24 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.