NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.