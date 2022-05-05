Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Raised to GBX 355 at Barclays

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 440 ($5.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 505 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.67 ($5.58).

LON NETW opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.31. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 415.10 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02.

In other news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,099.94).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

