Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,182,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,414.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Neuronetics stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.