Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,182,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,414.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 172,864 shares of company stock valued at $496,983 and sold 19,929 shares valued at $61,635. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 88,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

