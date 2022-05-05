NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. NeuroPace has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
