New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
