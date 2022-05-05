New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,513,859. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

