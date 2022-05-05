New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 10,400 Shares

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951,404.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 28.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 34.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

