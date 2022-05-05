New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 10,400 Shares

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951,404.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.03%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 28.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 34.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
