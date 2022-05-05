Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

