Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE NR opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

