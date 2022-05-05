NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NXDT opened at 15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.50. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 11.53 and a twelve month high of 16.15.

In related news, Director Ethan Powell bought 6,700 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 127,400 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.75 per share, with a total value of 2,006,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,722,778.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 280,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,741.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

