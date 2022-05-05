NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 127,400 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 127,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.75 per share, with a total value of 2,006,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,722,778.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXDT stock opened at 15.72 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 11.53 and a one year high of 16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

