NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,124 ($76.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,214.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,215.09. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

