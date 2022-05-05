NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NXTC opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

