NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

