NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextGen’s solid uptick in top line and strong revenue sources in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. Provision of an upbeat outlook for the year raises optimism. Lucrative prospects in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) space, big-data-based electronic health record (EHR) system and solid demand for NextGen solutions are also encouraging. A solid balance sheet position is an added plus. NextGen’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, NextGen has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share is disappointing. Adjusted gross margin contraction is worrying. Macroeconomic uncertainty and dependence on third-party partners are major headwinds. A stiff competitive space and potential security breaches persist.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,075.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

