NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc Sells 7,000,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

