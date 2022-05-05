NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc Sells 7,000,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.