NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. NextNav has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $78,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

