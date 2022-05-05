NICE (NICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.58. NICE has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.