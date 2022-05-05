Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

