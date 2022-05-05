Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 8.06%.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

