North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

