Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

