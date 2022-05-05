Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.