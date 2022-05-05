NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NOV opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

