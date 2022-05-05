Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

