Nova (NVMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Nova to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.960-$1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.96-1.14 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.64.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.