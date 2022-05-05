NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

