NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Critical Comparison

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $599.85 million 1.78 $59.40 million $0.27 13.56 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -49.08

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 9.79% 9.22% 6.52% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

