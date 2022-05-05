Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

