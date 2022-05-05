Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

