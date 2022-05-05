NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.
NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
