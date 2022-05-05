Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.83.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$136.67 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$70.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.68.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 14.4700008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

