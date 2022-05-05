Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

