Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NAC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

