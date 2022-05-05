Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JEMD opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

