Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of JEMD opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
