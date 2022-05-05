Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NMT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

