Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

