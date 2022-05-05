Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

