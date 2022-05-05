Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NNY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

